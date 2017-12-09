UNC Reiterates Stand on Banning Gaikhangam

The United Naga Council (UNC) has directed the Naga frontal organizations and Naga people to strictly implement the Naga body’s resolution on “banning” of former Manipur Deputy Chief Minister, Gaikhangam from the “Naga areas”.

The UNC said on Friday that “the Naga people will not change their position” in connection with the resolution against Gaikhangam. “The Naga people have no room for someone like Gaikhangam who is working against his own identity and history,” said the UNC, adding “the Naga people must uphold their collective decision.”

Saying that some “Naga individuals” in the name of certain organization are defending Gaikhangam, the UNC asserted “such individuals are selling their own history and identity.”

“At this crucial moment the Naga people must stand united for the final solution to the Naga political problem,” the UNC maintained. “We must not allow ourselves to be misled by such individuals and organization,” it added.

-NNN