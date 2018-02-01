Wanna get our awesome news?
Thu, 01 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

UNC Urges PM Modi for Early Settlement to Naga Issue

UNC Urges PM Modi for Early Settlement to Naga Issue
February 01
13:07 2018
The United Naga Council (UNC) has submitted a memorandum to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to settle the Indo-Naga political issue at the earliest. The UNC submitted the memorandum on January 30.

In its memorandum, the Council said that the representation “embodies the feelings and aspirations of the Naga people” and reminded the PM of its “persistent demand for finding a final solution of Indo-Naga political problem as expeditiously as possible”.

The UNC memorandum stated that the Naga political movement had caused heavy loss to both human lives and property. “But those saddest thoughts and events of decadal militarization came to an end after the signing of lndo-Naga Cease Fire Agreement in 1997 as military solution was not possible”.

According to the UNC, while the whole Naga population are prayerfully, patiently and hopefully waiting for the finalization of historic lndo-Naga Framework Agreement based on unique history of the Nagas and situation, the Naga people hardly ﬁnd any logic on the part of the Government of India to go on delaying and impose election.

While stating that Naga people holds the PM in high esteem and appreciates his strong political will and statesmanship in signing the historic lndo-Naga Framework Agreement on August 3, 2015, the UNC however cautioned that the patience of the people are fast running out “on account of dilly-dallying policy of the Government of India”.

“We are convinced that further delay in the matter will neither help the Government of India nor the Nagas,” the UNC maintained.

As such, the UNC placed the issue before the Prime Minister and strongly urged him to consider with all seriousness to defer the imposed Nagaland State Assembly election “in the interest of the early political settlement which will be honorable and acceptable to both the Nagas and the Government of India”.

Meanwhile, UNC president Gaidon Kamei extended full support to the decision taken by the Core Committee of Nagaland Tribal Hohos and Civil Organizations (CCNTHCO). “This is the right time for the Naga people to stand united and fight for the Naga political solution,” Kamei asserted.

-NNN

