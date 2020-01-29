Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 29 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

Undertrial commits suicide at Agartala Central Jail

Undertrial commits suicide at Agartala Central Jail
January 29
12:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

A young undertrial prisoner, afflicted with the deadly AIDS virus, committed suicide at the Agartala Central Jail in Bishalgarh on Tuesday. The jail authority said that the prisoner was in a state of depression and had refused to meet his relatives.

Sanjib Sarkar (35), a resident of Mahadeb Tilla area in Teliamura subdivisional town of Khowai district, was arrested a few months back in connection with an incident of public fight. He had been in jail custody as an undertrial following a court order after his arrest and later, he was found to be AIDS-infected. Sarkar had reportedly been in a state of acute depression since his diagnosis.

A few of Sarkar’s relatives came to see him this afternoon. But when he was taken out of his ward, he allegedly rushed to a nearby spot and hanged himself. Stunned by the development, the jail staff rushed Sarkar to the Bishalgarh hospital where he was declared brought dead. Sources said that higher jail officials might consider a probe into the circumstances leading to Sarkar’s death.

When contacted, the Jail Superintendent refused to divulge anything, stating that he is not authorised to speak to media persons.

Source: The Assam Tribune

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.