Undertrial commits suicide at Agartala Central Jail

NET Bureau

A young undertrial prisoner, afflicted with the deadly AIDS virus, committed suicide at the Agartala Central Jail in Bishalgarh on Tuesday. The jail authority said that the prisoner was in a state of depression and had refused to meet his relatives.

Sanjib Sarkar (35), a resident of Mahadeb Tilla area in Teliamura subdivisional town of Khowai district, was arrested a few months back in connection with an incident of public fight. He had been in jail custody as an undertrial following a court order after his arrest and later, he was found to be AIDS-infected. Sarkar had reportedly been in a state of acute depression since his diagnosis.

A few of Sarkar’s relatives came to see him this afternoon. But when he was taken out of his ward, he allegedly rushed to a nearby spot and hanged himself. Stunned by the development, the jail staff rushed Sarkar to the Bishalgarh hospital where he was declared brought dead. Sources said that higher jail officials might consider a probe into the circumstances leading to Sarkar’s death.

When contacted, the Jail Superintendent refused to divulge anything, stating that he is not authorised to speak to media persons.

Source: The Assam Tribune