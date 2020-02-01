Union Budget 2020 to provide significant relief to middle class people: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NET Bureau

After Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the Union Budget 2020, State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma welcomed the Budget announcement on Saturday.

Speaking to media, Minister Sarma said, “This budget has mainly focused on agriculture as well as health and education. So we are extremely happy with the budget, also we are very happy that the budget has given a lot of income tax benefits to middle-class people. This budget will definitely create employment, this budget will inspire growth. I would like to compliment the finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman for this innovative budget.”

He also welcomed the budget announcement to connect the busiest waterway from Sadiya to Dhubri by 2022 and the decision to identify Sivasagar as one of the five iconic archeological sites of the country.

It may be mentioned that State Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations ahead PM Modi visit to Kokrajhar on February 7, 2020.

Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, along with Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leaders Hagrama Mohilary and Biswajit Daimary, reviewed preparations ahead of the Mass Convention in Kokrajhar (on February 7, 2020).

The Mass Convention will be held to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah following the signing of the “historic” pact between the Government of India and the NDFB factions.

Source: The Sentinel