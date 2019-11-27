Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 27 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Union government hatching conspiracy to impose CAB forcefully: ATASU

November 27
13:44 2019
NET Bureau

The Lakhimpur district unit of All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU) will stage the agitation programme opposing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill on November 29. The organization will stage torchlight rally in order to demand the immediate scrapping of the controversial Bill.

Regarding the initiative, Lakhimpur ATASU president Pradip Gogoi and joint secretaries Kiran Gogoi and Tankeswar Gogoi stated, “The ATASU has been raising its voice in favour of the greater interest of the State of Assam since it was constituted. At present, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a tremendous threat to the existence of Assam and the Assamese community. The Union Government has hatched a conspiracy to impose the Bill forcefully upon us to destroy the whole community. Our organization has been opposing the contentious Bill since it was proposed and the opposition will continue in future. Now we are initiating a series of agitation programmes against CAB. As part of this series of agitation, we will stage a torchlight rally on November 29 in North Lakhimpur.” They further stated that the controversial Bill must be scrapped by the Union Government.

Source: The Sentinel

assam ATASU Citizenship (Amendment) Bill Union government
0 Comments

0 Comments

