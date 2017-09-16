Sat, 16 Sep 2017

Northeast Today

Union Minister Gowda Reviews ONGC Activities in Tripura

Union Minister Gowda Reviews ONGC Activities in Tripura
September 16
13:51 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation DV Sadananda Gowda reviewed ONGC activities including gas exploration works and gas supply projects had been undertaken in Tripura.

ONGC Tripura asset has also apprised him about their future plan of action to increase gas fleet. The ONGC officials however, claimed that the minister commended ONGC for the extremely challenging assignments being undertaken by it in the remote and difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

He also queried about the progress of the various pipeline works and gas grids development of ONGC for catering to the various power plants of Tripura following visiting Agartala Dome GCS, the largest gas compression station of the asset.

He interacted with the manpower deployed there and asked them about their difficulties and the challenges being faced by them and asserted that the government of India has undertaken several projects for Northeast where ONGC like organisation has to play a vital role.

-UNI

Tags
DV Sadananda GowdaONGC ActivitiesONGC Tripura
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.