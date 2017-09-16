Union Minister Gowda Reviews ONGC Activities in Tripura

Union Minister for Statistics and Programme Implementation DV Sadananda Gowda reviewed ONGC activities including gas exploration works and gas supply projects had been undertaken in Tripura.

ONGC Tripura asset has also apprised him about their future plan of action to increase gas fleet. The ONGC officials however, claimed that the minister commended ONGC for the extremely challenging assignments being undertaken by it in the remote and difficult terrain and adverse weather conditions.

He also queried about the progress of the various pipeline works and gas grids development of ONGC for catering to the various power plants of Tripura following visiting Agartala Dome GCS, the largest gas compression station of the asset.

He interacted with the manpower deployed there and asked them about their difficulties and the challenges being faced by them and asserted that the government of India has undertaken several projects for Northeast where ONGC like organisation has to play a vital role.

