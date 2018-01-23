Union Minister Jigajinagi Congratulates Mizoram for Its Effort to be ODF

Union Minister Ramesh. C Jigajinagi on Monday congratulated Mizoram for its endeavour to make the entire state open defecation free (ODF) from March next.

In a meeting of top officials of the state public health engineering department in Aizawl, Nigajinagi, who is the union minister of state for drinking water and sanitation, also lauded the efforts made by the state government and the general public on rainwater harvesting.

He asked the state government to prepare and submit a project for improvement and intensification of rainwater harvesting in the state. The state has, however, a long way to go in regard to waste management.

PHE Minister Zodintluanga, who attended the meeting, said that the state government was making efforts to declare Biate, now the cleanest town in the state, as the cleanest in entire Asia.

