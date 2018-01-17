Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 17 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Union Secretary Seeks Khandu’s Support for Rural Electrification Program

Union Secretary Seeks Khandu’s Support for Rural Electrification Program
January 17
18:11 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union Power Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with senior officers of Power Ministry and REC called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Bhalla sought the support of CM for expeditious completion of the rural electrification program under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gramjyoti Yojana. Out of the 319 villages which were to be electrified on the grid mode, 204 have already been electrified and 115 villages remain to be electrified. Apart from this, 901 villages are being electrified on the off grid mode through household solar power installations.

CM mentioned clearly that he had issued directions to the officials of the state Power department to complete the process of electrification by February 2018 as electrification to each and every household has been on the priority card of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Secretary Power also mentioned that 140 villages which are within 2 km of the grid would also be executed on the grid mode for reliable and continuous power supply. CM agreed with the suggestion and mentioned that action would be taken accordingly.

Power Secretary also informed CM that the Government of India had decided to add new 132 kv transmission projects on the Khupi –Tawang, Bomdilla-Kalaktang and other missing links under the Comprehensive scheme over and above the existing projects.

Secretary Power also apprised CM on the progress of the Kameng (600MW) Hydro electric power project and the Pare(110 MW) hydro electric project which would be commissioned by March 2018 and Hon’ble PM will be requested to inaugurate these projects.

Tags
Ajay BhallaRural ElectrificationRural Electrification Program
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.