Union Secretary Seeks Khandu’s Support for Rural Electrification Program

Union Power Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with senior officers of Power Ministry and REC called on Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Bhalla sought the support of CM for expeditious completion of the rural electrification program under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gramjyoti Yojana. Out of the 319 villages which were to be electrified on the grid mode, 204 have already been electrified and 115 villages remain to be electrified. Apart from this, 901 villages are being electrified on the off grid mode through household solar power installations.

CM mentioned clearly that he had issued directions to the officials of the state Power department to complete the process of electrification by February 2018 as electrification to each and every household has been on the priority card of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Secretary Power also mentioned that 140 villages which are within 2 km of the grid would also be executed on the grid mode for reliable and continuous power supply. CM agreed with the suggestion and mentioned that action would be taken accordingly.

Power Secretary also informed CM that the Government of India had decided to add new 132 kv transmission projects on the Khupi –Tawang, Bomdilla-Kalaktang and other missing links under the Comprehensive scheme over and above the existing projects.

Secretary Power also apprised CM on the progress of the Kameng (600MW) Hydro electric power project and the Pare(110 MW) hydro electric project which would be commissioned by March 2018 and Hon’ble PM will be requested to inaugurate these projects.