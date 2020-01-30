United Adivasi Pro-Talk Organization (UAPO) threatens vigorous agitation in Bongaigaon

NET Bureau

“United Adivasi Pro-Talk Organization (UAPO) will be compelled to adopt the path of violent agitation if the government does not pay interest to fulfill our legal demands immediately. The government will be responsible for any unwanted situation,” said Xabrias Khakha and Birsing Munda on Wednesday.

They said that several Adivasi militant organizations announced a ceasefire after the government’s assurance to fulfill their demands. “But not a single demand has been fulfilled. However, just after the surrender of NDFB on January 17, 2020, the government did a peace agreement with them and fulfilled their demand by forming BTR. We demand that our demands should also be fulfilled immediately or we will be compelled to snatch our rights by keeping the government on gunpoint,” they said.

Source: The Sentinel