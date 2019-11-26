United States calls for bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice

NET Bureau

On the occasion of the 11th anniversary of the 2008 terror attack anniversary, United States State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, in a tweet, said that those responsible for this heinous crime must face justice.

In one of the deadliest terror attacks in India’s history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

Indian-Americans and various groups will hold a rally in front of the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington to protest against the country’s role in the Mumbai terrorist attack. Organisers of the protest rally said that perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attack are roaming freely in Pakistan.

