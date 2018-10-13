Unity in Diversity: A Myth?

September Edition, Opinion

It is technically taught in the school curriculum that ours is a nation where we boast of having ‘unity in diversity’. A nation whose moral values have been widely accepted worldwide from ages is enriched with a multilingual-multicultural society where the dignity of every citizen is expected to get equal respect. But a 72-year-old independent nation and 69 years old democracy have miles to go to achieve its ultimate goal to be the unique example of ‘Unity in diversity’. Though the tagline for tourism branding ‘Incredible India’ is booming everywhere, the nation has gone some steps backwards from its ‘Incredible diversity’. Subhrajit Roy pens down more.

After 72 years of independence, we are yet to amalgamate the true aspects of regionalism with that of nationalism. Although statehood belongs to behold the demographic indignity of people, discrimination prevails in greater context. The undeclared fact is that the ideology and demands with which a state gets established, get vanish soon for the greater interest of sheer political benefits. Similarly, majoritarian views always tend to suppress the oppressive regional values. Also, the conflict between regionalism and nationalism always questions the federal structure of political power-sharing which in turn affect the common masses. As a septuagenarian democracy, we are still incapable of sorting these differences.

Our constitution gives respect to every linguistic society. Majority of the states are established on the basis of ethnic identity and linguistic dignity. Similarly, caste-based discrimination and politicization of caste issues are complementary to each other. A section of citizens at the mainland of the country still makes laugh at their fellow citizens from the frontier states, either on their looks or on their attire. The courtesy of mutual respect gets covered under the mentality of racial discrimination, resulting in violent attack examples of which are readily available even at the national capital.

Similarly, the interstate relationships between the Indian states are yet to get optimistic on many fronts. We are yet to solve the interstate water issues between different states, be it a shortage or flooded. We often boast of having the best human resources in the world, but we still lack such a mechanism which can control the interstate migration. Migration of workers from northern states of India the western states have always irked hatred and violence. In the name of rights for the indigenous people, political hooliganism has been a regular phenomenon. The nation is yet to solve all such immigration, be it interstate or cross-border.

Once a political leader said, “Aadar Sabka Paalan Apna”, (meaning respecting others’, following the own), which has no relevance now, because as a nation we are unable to make our citizens tolerant, with regards to the food habit of other fellow citizens. Mob lynching has become the extreme example of such intolerance due to ideological differences under political patronage. A rape accused and the corrupt politician gets free access to everything under the umbrella of law whereas the law cannot stand with the poor for long. Ideological differences have also victimised the free creative thoughts and open voices. Imposition of doctored nationalism is in trend now and the one who cannot adapt with it may be termed as anti-national. Farmers need to struggle for their rights, walking miles after miles barefoot, whereas pseudo billionaires fly away from the country after vigorous financial loot and no system can monitor their activities in advances.

Hunger and superstition can grab several lives under the same roof, but we dream of becoming the digital superpower very soon. We are in a hurry to achieve this target with limited digital literacy. Access to gadgets and digital services at cheap rate have increased drastically over the last few years, but due to improper utility and digital illiteracy, many untoward incidents are evident, be it sporadic communal violence or mob lynching triggered by the hoax and fake messages. Similarly, as the Govt. encourages digital economy with full participation of citizens, but it has yet to come up with a strong cybersecurity framework. The political patronage behind trolling on social media platforms has gained momentum over the recent years. Ideological differences are expected to exist in a democratic society and such trolls do not support the notion of tolerance, respecting diversity and incredibility.

The pain of rape is painted with religious colours and still, we believe in virtual unity. Living on the edge of present-day vulnerability, the nation is in the mood of rechristening the history and still we believe in diversity. We are running after a set of twelve digits and some old papers which can establish our identity. But a youth dies uttering his own identity till his last breath in front of an uncivilised mass questioning our incredibility.

