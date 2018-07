The Uttar Pradesh Police’s official Twitter handle on Sunday used a reference from Netflix series ‘Sacred Games’ in a tweet warning against spreading fake news.

It tweeted a poster featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Ganesh Gaitonde along with #UnSacredGames.

Earlier, the UP Police used a scene from actor Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘Deewaar’ to warn against spreading rumours and fake news.

- inshorts