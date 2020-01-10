Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 10 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

UP woman cop alleges sexual harassment by senior, probe on

UP woman cop alleges sexual harassment by senior, probe on
January 10
14:02 2020
NET Bureau

A woman police constable posted in Lucknow has put up a video clip on the social media in which she had alleged sexual harassment by her seniors.

The woman, in her uniform, is seen sobbing as she says: “How can I console other victims when I am not safe in my own police department? How can I even think of ensuring justice for other victims when I, a victim myself, have not got justice?”

She said that the PRO of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Lucknow did not allow her to meet the officer and lodge her complaint, and alleged that the PRO was supporting the accused official.

As soon as the video went viral on social media on Thursday evening, the police department swung into action.

The police officials have ordered an inquiry and directed Ruchita Chaudhary, a SP rank officer, to probe the allegations and submit her report within three days.

Source: New Indian Express

