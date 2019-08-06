Uproar in Pakistan Parliament as Imran Khan skips joint session on J&K crisis

NET Bureau

Ruckus ensues in Parliament of Pakistan as the Opposition objects to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence from the joint session to hold a discussion on Kashmir.

The joint session of upper and lower houses was summoned by President Arif Alvi to decide Pakistan’s future course of action in the wake of India’s decision to scrap Article 370, which provides special status to Kashmir.

The Opposition leaders disrupted pointing out that the day’s agenda did not specifically mention Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

The protest and chants during today’s sitting continued even after Qaiser assured that Article 370 will be mentioned in the resolution that was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati condemning India’s “illegal actions”, according to the Dawn.

Opposition wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the sitting as well as the Kashmir issue is above all political differences.

source: oneindia.com