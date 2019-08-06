Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 07 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Uproar in Pakistan Parliament as Imran Khan skips joint session on J&K crisis

Uproar in Pakistan Parliament as Imran Khan skips joint session on J&K crisis
August 06
14:04 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Ruckus ensues in Parliament of Pakistan as the Opposition objects to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s absence from the joint session to hold a discussion on Kashmir.

The joint session of upper and lower houses was summoned by President Arif Alvi to decide Pakistan’s future course of action in the wake of India’s decision to scrap Article 370, which provides special status to Kashmir.

The Opposition leaders disrupted pointing out that the day’s agenda did not specifically mention Article 370 of the Indian constitution.

The protest and chants during today’s sitting continued even after Qaiser assured that Article 370 will be mentioned in the resolution that was moved by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati condemning India’s “illegal actions”, according to the Dawn.

Opposition wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the sitting as well as the Kashmir issue is above all political differences.

source: oneindia.com

Tags
Article 370Imran Khan
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.