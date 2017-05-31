UPSC 2016: Karnataka’s Nandini K R Tops Civil Services Exam

Nandini K.R. of Karnataka bagged the top rank in the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) 2016 examination, followed by Anmol Sher Singh Bedi and Gopalakrishna Ronanki, at second and third place, a statement from the Commission said on Wednesday.

The written test for the civil services examination was held in December 2016, followed by interviews for personality test between March and May this year. Nandini K.R. is currently a 2016 batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer posted in Faridabad, Haryana.

She hails from Kolar district, about 100 km from Bengaluru. She graduated in engineering from M.S. Ramaiah Institute of Technology in Bengaluru. A total of 1,099 candidates have been recommended for appointment, besides a consolidated Reserve List of 172 candidates.

From among the recommended candidates, 500 belong to General Category and 347 to Other Backward Class (OBC). The share of Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates comprises 163 and 80 candidates, respectively. The selected candidates will be placed across vacant positions in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Central Services Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’.

The vacancies, as reported by the central government across services are: IAS – 180, IFS – 45, IPS – 150, Central Services Group ‘A’ – 603 and Central Services Group ‘B’ – 231. Results can be accessed on the UPSC website. The marks will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of result.

