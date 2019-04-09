‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actor Navtej Hundal Passes Away

NET Bureau

Navtej Hundal, who played the role of Home Minister in Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike passed away on Monday evening. The Twitter page of Cine And TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) shared the news by writing, “#CINTAA expresses it’s deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul Rest in Peace The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief Rd, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am.@sushant_says @amitbehl1 @SuneelSinha @ayubnasirkhan”

The veteran actor has been survived by his wife and two daughters. One of his daughters, Avantika Hundaal, is also an actor. She plays the role of Mihika in Ekta Kapoor’s popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which stars Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi in the lead roles.. The cause of Navtej’s death is still unknown and the cremation was held today at 11 am in the suburban area of Mumbai.

Avantika like a doting daughter had shared several photos on her Instagram page with her dad which are too sweet to miss.

Apart from Uri: The Surgical Strike, Navtej has been a part of several Bollywood films namely Khalnayak (1993), Tere Mere Sapne (1996) and The Whisperers (2009). He has also trained people in acting apart from starring in movies.

Uri went on to become a blockbuster hit of 2019 by minting about Rs 250 crore at the domestic box office.

May his soul rest in peace!

Source: DNA