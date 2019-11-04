US Ambassador Kenneth Juster contacted Arunachal CM to visit Tawang

NET Bureau

Amidst huge fanfare and fervour the 7th edition of the Tawang Festival was inaugurated by the US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on 28 October. However, the visit has opened up new avenues for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.

Juster who intended to visit Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, wrote a letter to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, following which he was invited as the chief guest of the event. “(Juster) said he wanted to attend the Tawang festival. In response, I wrote to him. It is very good… he was chief guest at the festival,” Khandu told a group of visiting journalists in Tawang. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju also embraced the occasion.

Khandu further clarified that Juster’s visit to the state was not intended to convey any message rather he (Juster) wanted to visit Arunachal since it was one of the few Indian states which he have not visited.

Addressing media personnels, Khandu said that his government is collaborating with the US in various projects. “The Arunachal government and the US are doing some projects together here. In collaboration with the University of California, Berkeley, we are running a smart village programme. We have identified around 70 villages for it,” Khandu added.

Moreover citing the potential of handicrafts and textile sector in the state, he highlighted how the programme would give the artisans an exposure to the global market where they would be able to sell their products in the international market.