Wed, 10 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

US Ambassador to India to Visit Tripura on October 11

October 10
18:40 2018
NET Bureau

Kenneth Juster, US Ambassador to India, will visit Tripura on October 11. This is his first visit to the North Eastern State since taking charge in November last year.

Juster is the second US Ambassador after Richard Verma to visit any state in the northeast. Verma had been to the North-East in 2016.

According to a media advisory issued by The US Consulate General Kolkata, Juster will visit the Neermahal Palace in Tripura, followed by a trip to the State Museum later in the day. In the evening, he will visit the India-Bangladesh border at Akhaura to observe the Beating Retreat Ceremony there.

SOURCE: Business Line

