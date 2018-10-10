US Ambassador to United Nations Nikki Haley Resigns

NET Bureau

Nikki Haley, the Indian-American US Ambassador to the United Nations, resigned on Tuesday. According to US media reports, President Donald Trump has accepted 46-year-old Haley’s resignation as UN ambassador. The reason behind her resignation was not clear.

Haley was the senior most Indian-American official in the Trump administration. The former governor of South Carolina was confirmed as UN Ambassador four days after Trump was sworn-in in January 2017. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted that President Trump and Ambassador Haley will meet in the Oval Office.

