Sat, 22 Feb 2020

Northeast Today

US coronavirus cases jump to 35 with return of cruise passengers

US coronavirus cases jump to 35 with return of cruise passengers
February 22
12:04 2020
At least 18 Americans who returned home from a quarantined cruise ship are infected with the coronavirus, bringing the number of cases in the United States to 35.

Health officials have said that more confirmed cases are likely among the returned passengers from the cruise ship Diamond Princess which had been quarantined in Japan. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said, more than 300 passengers were flown back to the U.S. last weekend and are now quarantined for two weeks at military bases and hospitals. Of the US patients, some have recovered. Others are being treated in special isolation units in hospitals. The virus causes a flu-like illness and can cause pneumonia.

Source: News On Air

