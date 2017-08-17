Thu, 17 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

US Designates Hizb-ul Mujahideen as ‘Global Terrorist Organisation’

US Designates Hizb-ul Mujahideen as ‘Global Terrorist Organisation’
August 17
11:00 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Stepping up action against terrorists attacking India, President Donald Trump’s Administration has declared Hizb-ul Mujahideen (HM) a “global terrorist organisation” in an attempt to choke off financial and other support to it.

The State Department announced in Washington on Wednesday that HM, which carries out attacks in Kashmir, has been designated as both a Foreign Terrorist Organisation and a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group under two different regulations. The action follows the designation of HM’s leader Mohammad Yusuf Shah, who is also known as Syed Salahuddin, as a global terrorist by the US government in June.

The Department said: “These designations seek to deny HM the resources it needs to carry out terrorist attacks.” As a result, any property or financial interests in the US or where it has jurisdiction are blocked and people are prohibited from aiding it.

Calling HM “one of the largest and oldest militant groups operating in Kashmir”, the Department noted that Salahuddin had claimed responsibility for several attacks including one in 2014 in Kashmir that injured 17 people.

Salahuddin operates openly in Pakistan and in the part of Kashmir under its occupation. After the US declared him a global terrorist, he told a Pakistani TV channel that he could strike anywhere in India at any time and that he could get weapons from Pakistan.

He also held a press conference in Muzaffarabad where he said that Israel and India were behind the action and said that the US did not appreciate what he claimed were Pakistan’s efforts as “a frontline state” in the war on terror.

-IANS

Tags
Global Terrorist OrganisationHizb-ul MujahideenSyed Salahuddin
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.