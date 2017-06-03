Sat, 03 Jun 2017

Northeast Today

US-Led Airstrikes Kill 43 Civilians in Syria

US-Led Airstrikes Kill 43 Civilians in Syria
June 03
18:08 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

At least 43 civilians were killed in US-led airstrikes that targeted a residential building in Syria’s Raqqa city, officials said on Saturday.

The airstrikes on Friday targeted the al-Jamili building in Raqqa and most of those killed were women and children, SANA news agency reported. Civilian casualties have increased recently as a result of the intensification of US airstrikes on Raqqa, the de facto capital of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, and other IS strongholds in northern and eastern Syria.

A day earlier, 20 civilians were killed when a US-led airstrike targeted residential buildings in Raqqa, including a hospital and a hotel.

Last Sunday, 20 civilians were killed in similar airstrikes in Raqqa. Last Thursday, 35 civilians were killed by airstrikes on the IS-held city of Mayadeen in the eastern province of Deir al-Zour.

The Syrian government has repeatedly denounced the attacks targeting civilians, branding the operation of the US-led anti-terror coalition in Syria as “illegitimate”.

-IANS

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.