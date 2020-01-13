Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 13 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

US Navy, Pentagon confirm the existence of a ‘TOP SECRET’ video of UFO encounter

US Navy, Pentagon confirm the existence of a 'TOP SECRET' video of UFO encounter
January 13
11:34 2020
NET Bureau

The United States Navy on Friday said that Pentagon has a secret ‘classified’ video of an incident relating to an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO). Susan Gough, a Pentagon spokesperson, later said, “The Department of Defense, specifically the US Navy, has the video. As Navy and my office have stated previously, as the investigation of UAP sightings is ongoing, we will not publicly discuss individual sighting reports/observations.”

“However, I can tell you that the date of the 2004 USS Nimitz video is Nov. 14, 2004. I can also tell you that the length of the video that’s been circulating since 2007 is the same as the length of the source video. We do not expect to release this video”, Gough added.

Twitter user with the name Kyle Rostron had tweeted a Sky News video which claims to be the same video spoken off in the statement by the Pentagon.

​Researcher Christian Lambright launched a Freedom of Information Act request wherein he asked information on the incident. In response, the US Navy acknowledged that it had discovered certain briefing slides that are classified ‘Top Secret’.

Source: India TV News

