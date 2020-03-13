Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 13 Mar 2020

Northeast Today

US Prez Trump signs bill to help telecoms replace Huawei equipment

March 13
13:42 2020
The US President Donald Trump yesterday signed a bill that provides 1 billion US Dollor to help small telecom providers replace equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE.

The legislation creates a reimbursement program that small telecom providers can use when removing and replacing equipment manufactured by entities deemed to pose national security risks.

The White House in a statement said the administration will not risk subjecting America’s critical telecommunications infrastructure to companies that are controlled by authoritarian governments or foreign adversaries.

The US government considers Chinese companies a security risk. However, both companies have denied that China uses its products for spying.

Source: News On Air

