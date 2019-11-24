Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 24 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader booked for ‘kidnapping’ 17-year-old

Uttar Pradesh: BJP leader booked for 'kidnapping' 17-year-old
November 24
11:22 2019
NET Bureau

A 26-year-old BJP leader in Auraiya district has been booked for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl days before his wedding on Sunday.

Kaushlendra Rajput, the Bidhuna Block Pramukh, went missing on Thursday along with the girl. Police said that prima facie Kaushlendra had an affair with the girl, who is a student and belongs to another caste.

Kaushlendra’s family members and four members of Bidhuna Block were booked for allegedly assaulting the girl’s father and brother. Police said the girl’s family lodged a complaint with the police, alleging assault by Kaushlendra’s family and block members when they went to his home to enquire about the girl.

Kaushlendra’s family filed a cross-complaint, accusing the girl’s father and brother of molesting a woman member of their family. No one was arrested.

The concerned Station House Officer said the girl’s father lodged an FIR against Kaushlendra, his brothers and their father, alleging that they came to his house and abducted his daughter at gunpoint after beating them up. The girl’s father also alleged that Kaushlendra’s family took cash and jewellery. On the father’s complaint, an FIR was lodged.

In the cross-FIR lodged on a complaint by Kaushlendra’s brother, the girl’s father and brother were accused of assaulting him and his wife and molesting a woman member at their house, said the SHO. “We are trying to trace Kaushlendra and the girl,” said the SHO.

BJP’s Auraiya district president Geeta Shakya said that Kaushlendra joined BJP last year when the party supported him in the election for block pramukh. Shakya added that BJP has nothing to do with Kaushlendra’s act.

Source: Indian Express

BJP leaderUttar Pradesh
NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

