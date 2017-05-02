Uttar Pradesh Launches Ambulance for Cows

In another step taken towards ensuring cow protection in the state, Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya inaugurated and flagged off an ambulance service that would exclusively serve the bovine population.

The service, named “Gau Chikitsa Mobile Vans” will carry sick and injured cows to ‘Gaushalas’ or ‘Veterinaries’. Apart from this, a ‘cow service helpline’ number has also been created to help the cows in distress.

Further, present in the ambulance will be a veterinary doctor and an assistant. on Monday, Keshav Maurya flagged off five such ambulance services from his official residence.