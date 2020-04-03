Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 03 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Uttar Pradesh man shot at for asking people to stay indoors during lockdown

Uttar Pradesh man shot at for asking people to stay indoors during lockdown
April 03
20:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A 30-year-old man was shot at by a group of people that was wandering outdoors after he asked them to stay in their homes and abide by the lockdown restrictions at Kakroli village in the district, police said.

The injured man, identified as Javed, was shifted to a hospital for treatment after the attack on Thursday, they said.

According to SHO Vijay Bahadur Singh, police registered a case against six people who are all absconding.

The complaint alleges that Javed and his brother Dilshad asked a group of people to go into their homes and follow the lockdown restrictions.

The duo was beaten up by the group that also opened fire in which the former was injured, the FIR alleges.

Source: The New Indian Express

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.