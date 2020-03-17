Uttar Pradesh: Woman raped in Kanpur, four booked

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped for three days at a posh locality in Kanpur, police said on Monday.

The crime allegedly took place in the Gwaltoli area of the city and came to light when the girl escaped from their tormentor’s clutches on Sunday, said SP (west) Anil Kumar.

We have booked four people– Sameer Agarwal, Amit Agarwal, Saksham and Manoj- on the rape charge, the SP said.

He said the prime accused, Amit Agarwal, managed to evade the arrest.

During questioning, the woman said she had come to Kanpur through Lucknow from Guwahati on Friday for an event management deal with Amit and Sameer, whom she had befriended a few months ago.

The woman was also kept at a hotel on Saturday and the next day, she was taken to a bungalow in Gwaltoli, the SP said.

The woman, however, managed to flee from their captivity.

After hearing her cries, local people informed police.

The woman was sent to a hospital for medical tests to confirm rape charges, police said.

Source: Times Of India