Valentine’s Day an Ultimate Celebration of Love and Romance

The definition of love is different from person to person. Everybody has their own version of love, for some love just happens and for some others the universe had to conspire to make the two individuals meet, form an alliance and get married. For particularly such individuals, love never happened, they were just meant to be together as a part of the planning process.

As a part of natural dilemma, I could never understand whether these people could ever fall in love. Actually they didn’t, they just happened to stay together under one roof day in and day out. This mundane routine makes them face some of the harsh realities of life hatred, jealousy and insecurity which gives rise to more and more quarrels and fights. But amidst these they make love too but this love is tainted with responsibility that comes with marriage or to fulfil physical needs. So, if love is nowhere in the picture, how these two individuals manage to stay together till death sets them apart? Why do tears well up from the eyes when the other leaves them all alone. I am hoping that this not a part of the societal drama.

Well, the good news is love happens but slowly, gradually and eventually. Moreover, it is not like your teen romance which is all bold and flashy. To be honest, it is a little invisible for the rest of the world but it is very much there for the two individuals. Those quarrels and fights have made them understood each other better and have also allowed them to exhibit the real them. Those unspoken moments of love like waiting for dinner, knowing each other’s likes and dislikes and supporting each other in front of the family are all gestures of love.

