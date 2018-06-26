Various Student Bodies Furious Upon Delayed Justice of Toko Yame

Student bodies served a 15-day ultimatum to the state government demanding immediate justice for Toko Yame, a class XII student who was allegedly murdered in Tawang under mysterious circumstances in September 2017.

All East Kameng District Students’ Union (AEKDSU) organized a peace march demanding justice for Toko on Monday morning. People from all walks of life joined the rally which started from Akashdeep and haulted at the tennis court in Indira Gandhi Park. 14 gaon burahs from Bana circle of East Kameng district also joined in the peace march along with the students’ organisations. The joint rally included representatives of the AAPSU, NESO, Arunachal Law Students Union, All Nyishi Students’ Union, All Aka (Hrusso) Students Union, East Siang District Students’ Union, and the Papum Pare, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and West Kameng district unit students’ unions, Rajiv Gandhi University Students’ Union, Rajiv Gandhi University Research Scholars’ Forum and Sajolang Elite Society.

The AEKDSU demanded an immediate transfer of Toko’s murder case from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the Central Bureau of Investigation; immediate arrest of the culprits and termination of police personnel involved in the police control room duty during the incident. “Criminals do not belong to any community. They should be treated like criminals and should not be sympathized”, said Pritam Bhai Sonam, coordinator of North East Students’ Organisation demanding immediate suspension of police personnel involved in the scuffle.

All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) general secretary Tobom Dai warned the state government in context of the brutal murder of the schoolboy that the issue would spill over across the state if justice is not delivered. Dai further held Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Home Minister Kumar Waii responsible for failing to deliver justice to the aggrieved family.

AEKDSU president, Chakang Yangda warned the government of an imposement of economic blockade against Tawang district if the latter fails to address the demand within 15 days. The AEKDSU president vowed that the union would not back off until justice is delivered.

“We have been crying for justice for the past nine months, but it has yielded no results; instead several officers investigating the matter have been transferred”, claimed AEKDSU general secretary Nera Gumro, who is also chairman of the Toko Yame Justice Movement.

Gumro revealed that SIT superintendent of police had told him that though the charge sheet is ready, it is not satisfactory. The union accused the government of influencing the SIT into going soft against the culprits.

Father of Toko Yame, Koya Yame has accused the government of shielding the accused. “My son has been made a poster boy, but since the past nine months, justice is being denied”, said Koya.

“It seems that there is no law in Arunachal Pradesh. We are aware who the culprits are, but I’m surprised that the police is taking so long to nab them”, he said, informing that his son, Toko was a bright and peace-loving student.