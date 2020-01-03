Varun, Janhvi and Bhumi Team up for Comic Thriller Mr Lele

NET Bureau

Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for her next film with Varun Dhawan and Bhumi Pednekar, titled Mr Lele. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan, who helmed Janhvi’s debut, Dhadak. According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the film is a comic thriller and features an ensemble cast. “Janhvi and Varun haven’t worked together, so the makers of Mr Lele were keen to get her on board. The film is currently in the production stage,” a source told the publication.

The film revolves around three characters, who are involved in a mysterious incident. “There’s a lot of humour also. Mr Lele is supposed to go on floors in the first week of March,” the source added.

Janhvi Kapoor has recently wrapped the schedule of Dostana 2. Bhumi Pednekar was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Woh opposite Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Varun Dhawan, on the other hand, is gearing up for his film with Shraddha Kapoor, Street Dancer 3D. He is also shooting for Coolie No 1 remake with Sara Ali Khan.

Source: The Quint