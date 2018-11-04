Venkaiah Naidu Congratulates Zimbawe for Fair Elections

NET Bureau

Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has congratulated Zimbabwe for conducting free and fair elections recently.

Venkaiah Naidu was calling on the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa and later holding delegation-level talks with the Vice President of Zimbabwe Kembo Mohadi, in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

During his interaction with the President of Zimbabwe, Venkaiah Naidu said, “India and Zimbabwe enjoy historic ties and we need to strengthen them to a much higher level. I thank the Zimbabwe government for signing the Frame Work Agreement on International Solar Alliance.”

Venkaiah Naidu further requested the Zimbabwean government to ratify it at an early date.

Later, Venkaiah Naidu met Zimbawe Vice President Kembo Mohadi and held delegation delegation-level.

Venkaiah Naidu further informed that India will take up the establishment of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Zimbabwe, as a grant assistance, keeping with our celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.

“India is offering 8 slots for Zimbabwe defence personnel for training under ITEC for this year which is doubled the training slots from 4 last year to 8 this year. We should look at greater engagement particularly in the context of sourcing defence equipment from India,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

Venkaiah Naidu further said that India has consistently voiced the need to have a strong resolute response to terrorism and its manifestations and India is committed to working towards fighting and elimination of this menace.

“We need to work together, particularly at the United Nations and other multilateral fora to fight it,” Venkaiah Naidu added

SOURCE: PIB