Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 04 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Venkaiah Naidu Congratulates Zimbawe for Fair Elections

Venkaiah Naidu Congratulates Zimbawe for Fair Elections
November 04
15:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Indian Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has congratulated Zimbabwe for conducting free and fair elections recently.

Venkaiah Naidu was calling on the President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa and later holding delegation-level talks with the Vice President of Zimbabwe Kembo Mohadi, in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday. The Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Krishan Pal Gurjar and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

During his interaction with the President of Zimbabwe, Venkaiah Naidu said, “India and Zimbabwe enjoy historic ties and we need to strengthen them to a much higher level. I thank the Zimbabwe government for signing the Frame Work Agreement on International Solar Alliance.”

Venkaiah Naidu further requested the Zimbabwean government to ratify it at an early date.

Later, Venkaiah Naidu met Zimbawe Vice President Kembo Mohadi and held delegation delegation-level.

Venkaiah Naidu further informed that India will take up the establishment of the Mahatma Gandhi Convention Centre in Zimbabwe, as a grant assistance, keeping with our celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year.

“India is offering 8 slots for Zimbabwe defence personnel for training under ITEC for this year which is doubled the training slots from 4 last year to 8 this year. We should look at greater engagement particularly in the context of sourcing defence equipment from India,” Venkaiah Naidu said.

Venkaiah Naidu further said that India has consistently voiced the need to have a strong resolute response to terrorism and its manifestations and India is committed to working towards fighting and elimination of this menace.

“We need to work together, particularly at the United Nations and other multilateral fora to fight it,” Venkaiah Naidu added

SOURCE: PIB

Tags
Venkaiah NaiduVenkaiah Naidu in ZimbaweZimbawe Elections
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.