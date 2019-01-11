Venture Teacher’s Plight at Gossaigaon, Assam

NET Bureau, Rafiqul Islam

52 years old Nirod Chandra Barman is a resident of Gossaigaon ward no -4. Having four members of his family including two daughters and his wife is in a very pathetic condition. Presently tuition stands as the only source of his survival. Indeed he is a venture teacher of no1 Matiapara LP School (Gossaigaon) by profession. It can be said that he is still empty-handed for the years of immense contribution to the school. The mentioned school was introduced in the year 1994 where Barman was appointed as an assistant teacher along with a few other members. Since then he had been serving on a daily basis. After provincialisation in 2010 by SSA, the newly Tet teachers were replaced by their posts.

“During those years we continued the class sometimes with Rs 1000-1500, maximum of Rs 1700 .” said the teacher while asking about their salary.

Sounds strange that after serving even for twenty years the teachers had to qualify for special Tet to claim govt appointment. Accordingly, special Tet had been organised in 2014 and for the result, they had to wait until 2017. Mentioned be made that despite tet they had been deprived of their appointments for the overage issue. According to him, the issue age was not mentioned in the advertisement. Although a suit was registered in Guwahati High Court against it the decree is yet to be announced. Expressing his dissatisfaction he states, ” there is no hope now, not any expectation from this govt, it’s like to be kicked at our stomach for the long years sacrifices that we made by the government in reward.”