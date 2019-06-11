Vermicompost Production Training held at Pasighat

NET Bureau

In pursuance of implementation of SWM/plastic waste management rules 2016, a training on Vermi-Composting was organized by the Pasighat Municipal Council under the able guidance of the Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kinny Singh at the conference hall of the College of Horticulture and Forestry (CAU), Pasighat. Among others, Prof. BN Hazarika (Dean), officers from PMC, admin officers and HoDs participated.

Resource-person Dr. AS Mailappa, Assistant Professor (SS & AC), CHF(CAU) Pasighat imparted the training with lecture and field demonstration.Mailappa in his presentation included how to deal with selection of place for composting, selection of worms, preparing methods, quantity to be used for each crops and benefits of using vermi-compost.

While sharing her views and suggestion, DC Dr. Kinny Singh emphasized on vermicomposting as an important component of organic farming and earthworms/ vermin-worms as real friends of the farmers and expressed hope that good planning and efforts of officers and public as a whole we could transform East Siang District into an Organic District. She instructed the admin officers to be pro-active and conduct survey of utilization (sale/use) of chemical fertilizers and to submit reports immediately so that appropriate step could be taken up for better tomorrow.

Stating segregation at source essential, the DC said Segregation makes the recycling of the waste easier. This practice of waste segregation could be done by keeping two dustbins at home/source.

HK Roy

For DIPRO, Pasighat