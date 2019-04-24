Very detached from family: PM Modi on why his mother doesn’t live with him

NET Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Akshay Kumar in a freewheeling chat that he had left his family and close ones at a very young age and now he is very detached from them.

“Very early in life, I had quit all of this. I had left home very early and since then I have become very detached,” said Prime Minister Modi, sitting on the porch of his official residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar asked PM Modi that his official residence is so big, doesn’t he feel lonely and doesn’t he ever wish to have his family, mother and brother around him.

PM Modi said not any more. He added, “May be when I left home at that young age, I did feel some difficulties in leaving my family, but not anymore.”

On Tuesday, PM Modi went to Gujarat to cast his vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections and met his mother Hiraba in Gandhinagar.

After winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, PM Modi famously went to meet his mother Hiraba when the nonagenarian came to the limelight for the first time.

Later, she has visited her son, Narendra Modi, at the PM’s residence in New Delhi.

Speaking on bringing her to 7 LKM, PM Modi said, “My mother tells me what will I do at your home. What will I talk to you about. She also gets upset seeing me return late in the night.”

Akshay Kumar also spoke on PM Modi’s love for mangoes and how the prime minister prefers to eat the summer fruit.

Speaking on his love for mangoes, PM Modi insisted that although he loves eating mangoes, there were not too many occasions in his childhood when he got to eat mangoes as he came from a humble background.

Source: India Today