Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 06 Jun 2019

Northeast Today

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor dies at 79

Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor dies at 79
June 06
14:52 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Veteran comedian and actor Dinyar Contractor died on Wednesday early morning. He was 79.

The actor who has been a part of shows like Khichdi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had been suffering from various age-related illnesses.

The veteran actor was conferred with the Padma Shri on 2019 and was presented the award by Ramnath Kovind, President of India.

Dinyar Contractor started acting in school and began his professional acting career in 1966. The veteran comedian is an acclaimed theatre artist and has acted in various Gujarati as well as Hindi plays. He started working on television programs when Mumbai Doordarshan launched their DD-2 channel in Mumbai with a Gujarati show called Aao Marvao Meri Saathe. He was seen as Sodhi’s fahter-in-law in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Source: India Today

Tags
Dinyar Contractor
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.