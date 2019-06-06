Veteran actor Dinyar Contractor dies at 79

NET Bureau

Veteran comedian and actor Dinyar Contractor died on Wednesday early morning. He was 79.

The actor who has been a part of shows like Khichdi and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had been suffering from various age-related illnesses.

The veteran actor was conferred with the Padma Shri on 2019 and was presented the award by Ramnath Kovind, President of India.

Dinyar Contractor started acting in school and began his professional acting career in 1966. The veteran comedian is an acclaimed theatre artist and has acted in various Gujarati as well as Hindi plays. He started working on television programs when Mumbai Doordarshan launched their DD-2 channel in Mumbai with a Gujarati show called Aao Marvao Meri Saathe. He was seen as Sodhi’s fahter-in-law in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

