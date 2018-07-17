Veteran Actor Rita Bhaduri Dies at 62

TV and film actor Rita Bhaduri died on Tuesday morning. The news of her demise was shared by actor Shishir Sharma who worked with the late actor in popular TV show Kumkum. He wrote, “We deeply regret to inform you that Reeta Bhaduri has departed for her journey beyond. The funeral rites will be held on 17th July, Tuesday 12 noon at the Cremation Ground, Parsi Wada Road, Parshiwada, Chakala, Andheri East Extremely sad.. lost a wonderful human being .. a mother to many of us.. will miss u Ma.”

“She had been ailing for a while now. Was hospitalised 10 days before her demise,” Shishir Sharma told indianexpress.com.

Rita Bhaduri was 62. Despite suffering from a kidney ailment, the actor didn’t stop working and was a part of Star Bharat’s show Nimki Mukhiya. She played the role of a grandmother in the show.

In the 1970s, Rita entered Bollywood as a supporting actor and was applauded for her work. She was even nominated for Filmfare award in the Best Supporting Actor category for her role in Madhuri Dixit-Sanjay Kapoor starrer Raja.

Rita Bhaduri was mostly known for her role of a mother in several TV soap operas.

Rita Bhaduri was a part of popular TV shows like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Choti Bahu, Kumkum, Khichdi and many others.

- The Indian Express