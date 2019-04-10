Veteran Indian politician from Manipur Holkhomang Haokip passes away

NET Bureau

Kaybie Chongloi

A renowned veteran Indian politician from Manipur and one of the few tallest leaders in the Kuki community Holkhomang Haokip passed away Monday, April 8 evening at around 7:30 pm at his temporary residence at Haokip veng, Imphal East.

After a successful political career, the renowned Ex-Member of Parliament succumbed to his prolonged illness at aged 80 after fighting it since almost a year back displaying his youthful will power even on his deathbed. He was survived by his wife Dorcus Neijaneng Haokip and his children.

Manipur Chief Minister, N. Biren Singh, former Manipur CM O. Ibobi Singh, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee President, Gaikhangam and various other Ministers, MLAs, politicians and political party leaders pay tributes to the ex-MP and bid adieu at his Haokip Veng residence today.

Later, his mortal remained was brought to his permanent residence at Kingkin village in Churachandpur District and burial ceremony was conducted honorably in the presence of various leaders from the Kuki community and tribe leaders apart from many other political leaders and friends, relatives and near and dear ones.

Social media was floated with condolence message since yesterday evening right after his demise gone viral from various politicians, civil society organizations, students’ organizations, etc. while all Kuki civil society organization including Kuki Inpi Manipur, Kuki Inpi Churachandpur, KSO-GHQ, KKL, etc. hoisted up black flag in their respective office building as a marked of respect and tribute.

Late Holkhomang Haokip was minister in various Manipur Governments before he was elected Member of Parliament in the 13th Lok Sabha Election and he was also a Member of Consultative Committee, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India from 2000–2004.

Born on 15th February, 1930 at Chassad village in Kamjong District of Manipur, Holkhomang Haokip, s/o (L) Chunglet Haokip and (L) Nenglam Haokip was first elected as a member of the Manipur Legislative Assembly in 1972 and hold Industries and Revenue Minister. From 1974 to 1978 he was the Minister of Works, Education and Tribal Welfare, Govt. of Manipur.

He was also the Chairman of Public Accounts Committee, Manipur Legislative Assembly in 1979 and Deputy Chairman of State Planning Board, Manipur (with Cabinet Rank) in 1980. In 1980 he was re-elected a Member of Manipur Legislative Assembly and hold Planning, Industries and Transport Minister. During 1985 to 1989 he was the general Secretary of Pradesh Congress Committee (I), Manipur. From 1989 to 1992 he once again holds Industries Minister in Manipur Government and from 1992 to 1995 he was the Power Minister in the state. In 1999 during the 13th Lok Sabha Election he was elected a Member of Parliament.

Son of Indian National Army (INA) Freedom Fighter and pensioner, Holkhomang worked tirelessly for the upliftment of his people when he was the President of Kuki Inpi, the apex organization of Kukis in Manipur, since 1995. He was the headmaster of Gandhi Memorial High School at Molnom, in Churachandpur, 1963–1972. Holkhomang was also the President of Kut Festival, a major festival of the Kuki people, for 8 years.

The Kuki community in Manipur has remembered him as Holkhomang The Great for his immeasurable contribution towards the society and the nation at large.