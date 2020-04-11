Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 11 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Veteran Japanese director Nobuhiko Obayashi passes away

Veteran Japanese director Nobuhiko Obayashi passes away
April 11
14:53 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Nobuhiko Obayashi, one of Japan’s prolific filmmaker died on Friday due to lung cancer at the age of 82, reported Variety.

The filmmaker had a boasting career with nearly 3,000 TV commercials under his belt.

His first feature debut was a horror-fantasy ‘House’ in 1977 that received much appreciation in Japan as well as abroad.

The late filmmaker is widely popular for his trilogy of films he shot in Onomichi: ‘Exchange Students’ in 1982, ‘The Girl Who Leapt Through Time’ in 1983 and ‘Lonely Heart’ in 1985.

According to Variety, Obayashi who was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer in August 2016 and given three months to live, went on to make two more films with antiwar themes, the 2017 ‘Hanagatami’ and this year’s ‘Labyrinth of Cinema’, whose March opening was postponed because of coronavirus.

Source: Business Standard
Photo: Shutterstock

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.