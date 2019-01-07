Veteran Rally of Armed Forces at Likabali Draws Huge Responses

NET Bureau

The Veterans Rally 2019 was conducted in Likabali Military Station on Sunday successfully which drew huge attendance of 236 Ex-servicemen, 4 Veer Naris, 31 widows, 7 Disabled soldiers and 936 Dependents from the districts of Dhemaji, Assam and East Siang & Lower Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief guest of the event, GOC 56 Infantry Division, Major General, Ajai Verma felicitated the Veer Nari’s each with RS 25000/- besides other gifts and Disabled Soldiers during the event. To commemorate the Year of Disabled Soldiers, Naik LK Gohain, a disabled soldier from Dhemaji was presented with a Mobility Scooter.

The event was concluded with an assurance from all the offices to ensure timely follow up of the requirements raised by Veterans. The event saw 42 new registrations on the Indian Army Veterans Portal besides free medical checkups and medicines for the Veterans.

The Rally saw the participation of offices/agencies like various Banks, Adhar Card Stall, LIC, ECHS, PCDA, ZSB, AFT, APN, ARO, Police help desk, Suvigya stall, Medical facilities and record offices at one location for the benefit of the Veterans.

Among others, Supt. of Police, Dhemaji, Assam, Supt. of Police, Lower Siang, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Dhemaji, Hunder Secretary Home, Arunachal Pradesh, Wg. Cdr. Gyati Kago (Retd), President ESM, AP, Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, VM (Retd) etc all attended the veteran rally.