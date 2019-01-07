Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 07 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Veteran Rally of Armed Forces at Likabali Draws Huge Responses

January 07
11:35 2019
NET Bureau

The Veterans Rally 2019 was conducted in Likabali Military Station on Sunday successfully which drew huge attendance of 236 Ex-servicemen, 4 Veer Naris, 31 widows, 7 Disabled soldiers and 936 Dependents from the districts of Dhemaji, Assam and  East Siang & Lower Siang, Arunachal Pradesh.

Veteran Rally

 

Chief guest of the event, GOC 56 Infantry Division, Major General, Ajai Verma felicitated the Veer Nari’s each with RS 25000/- besides other gifts and Disabled Soldiers during the event. To commemorate the Year of Disabled Soldiers, Naik LK Gohain, a disabled soldier from Dhemaji was presented with a Mobility Scooter.

 

The event was concluded with an assurance from all the offices to ensure timely follow up of the requirements raised by Veterans. The event saw 42 new registrations on the Indian Army Veterans Portal besides free medical checkups and medicines for the Veterans.

 

 

 

The Rally saw the participation of offices/agencies like various Banks, Adhar Card Stall, LIC, ECHS, PCDA, ZSB, AFT, APN, ARO, Police help desk, Suvigya stall, Medical facilities and record offices at one location for the benefit of the Veterans.

 

Among others, Supt. of Police, Dhemaji, Assam, Supt. of Police, Lower Siang, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Dhemaji, Hunder Secretary Home, Arunachal Pradesh, Wg. Cdr. Gyati Kago (Retd), President ESM, AP, Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, VM (Retd) etc all attended the veteran rally.

 

