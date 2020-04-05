Veterinary College Jalukie distributes Hand Sanitizers to villagers

NET News Desk

College Of Veterinary Sciences And Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University, Jalukie, Nagaland has prepared hand sanitizers and distributed it to the villagers in Jalukie, Nagaland.

In a press release issued bt Dr.Capt.G.D.RAO, the Dean, College of Veterinary Sciences & AH, Jalukie informed that the College Faculty prepared “Hand Sanitizer” as per the World Health Organisation formulation and distributed it to about 225 villagers of Jalukie on Saturday in the presence of the ADC and EAC of Jalukie and to the Local Administration Officials on the 28th March 2020.

As mentioned in the statement, Rao regretted that the raw materials required for the preparation of hand sanitizer are exhausted. Moreover, due to lockdown, the components like Isopropyl alcohol or refined spirit required for the preparation of the sanitizer could not be procured. Otherwise, the college can prepare more hand sanitizers and distribute it to the villagers as well as health workers to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.