Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sun, 05 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Veterinary College Jalukie distributes Hand Sanitizers to villagers

Veterinary College Jalukie distributes Hand Sanitizers to villagers
April 05
14:22 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET News Desk

College Of Veterinary Sciences And Animal Husbandry, Central Agricultural University, Jalukie, Nagaland has prepared hand sanitizers and distributed it to the villagers in Jalukie, Nagaland.

In a press release issued bt Dr.Capt.G.D.RAO, the Dean, College of Veterinary Sciences & AH, Jalukie informed that the College Faculty prepared “Hand Sanitizer” as per the World Health Organisation formulation and distributed it to about 225 villagers of Jalukie on Saturday in the presence of the ADC and EAC of Jalukie and to the Local Administration Officials on the 28th March 2020.

As mentioned in the statement, Rao regretted that the raw materials required for the preparation of hand sanitizer are exhausted. Moreover, due to lockdown, the components like Isopropyl alcohol or refined spirit required for the preparation of the sanitizer could not be procured. Otherwise, the college can prepare more hand sanitizers and distribute it to the villagers as well as health workers to contain the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.