Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 06 Apr 2020

Northeast Today

Veterinary College Jalukie Provides Online Classes for Students In Seven North East States

Veterinary College Jalukie Provides Online Classes for Students In Seven North East States
April 06
14:21 2020
Print This Article Share it With Friends

At a time when the entire country in a state of lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the College of Veterinary Sciences & AH, Jalukie, Nagaland has adopted the virtual method of teaching students. In its efforts to ensure that students do not lose touch with their studies, the college has started conducting classes through video conferencing in the seven states of the Northeast.

Dr.Capt. G.D.Rao, Dean of the College of Veterinary Sciences & AH, Jalukie informed that the college has stepped up its level of teaching to benefit the students who are at home due to the COVID19 lockdown. Moreover, the classes are imparted in the seven states of North East through web based video conferencing tool “Zoom Video Communications”. It is being used for conducting remote online video conferencing classes which is first of its kind in the entire North East and in India which covers several states. The programme was organised by the faculty members of the college Dr.Bhabesh Mili and Dr.Lalchawimawia Ralte.

Today two online web based virtual classes were conducted by Dr.Capt.G.D.Rao and Dr.Bhabesh Mili in Veterinary Surgery and Veterinary Physiology and the participation of the students from their homes was 90 percent, the remaining could not participate due to remoteness and improper network.

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.