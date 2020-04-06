Veterinary College Jalukie Provides Online Classes for Students In Seven North East States

At a time when the entire country in a state of lockdown in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the College of Veterinary Sciences & AH, Jalukie, Nagaland has adopted the virtual method of teaching students. In its efforts to ensure that students do not lose touch with their studies, the college has started conducting classes through video conferencing in the seven states of the Northeast.

Dr.Capt. G.D.Rao, Dean of the College of Veterinary Sciences & AH, Jalukie informed that the college has stepped up its level of teaching to benefit the students who are at home due to the COVID19 lockdown. Moreover, the classes are imparted in the seven states of North East through web based video conferencing tool “Zoom Video Communications”. It is being used for conducting remote online video conferencing classes which is first of its kind in the entire North East and in India which covers several states. The programme was organised by the faculty members of the college Dr.Bhabesh Mili and Dr.Lalchawimawia Ralte.

Today two online web based virtual classes were conducted by Dr.Capt.G.D.Rao and Dr.Bhabesh Mili in Veterinary Surgery and Veterinary Physiology and the participation of the students from their homes was 90 percent, the remaining could not participate due to remoteness and improper network.