Vice President asks students to study CAA properly before arriving at any conclusion

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu has asked students to study the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) properly before arriving at any conclusion on it.

He interacted with the students of the IIT, Madras yesterday evening after delivering an extramural lecture.

Responding to a question on the CAA, he said it was brought to give citizenship to the persecuted minorities of the three neighboring countries. He recalled that in a democracy, all have the right to protest but it should be within the legal framework.

To another question on the representation of women in Parliament and state Assemblies, he said a certain percentage of reservation for them would be helpful but political parties should give them the chances to contest elections even without any reservation.

He said once women are given the opportunities, they will excel in any field including in politics. He also asked political parties not to give tickets to criminals involved in serious offenses to contest elections.

