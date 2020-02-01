Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to Visit Sikkim to Inaugurate Thakurbari Temple

NET Bureau

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu would be visiting Sikkim in March to inaugurate the newly constructed Thakurbari temple in Gangtok. He would also be attending the 2nd convocation of SRM University as the chief guest during his visit scheduled from March 14 to 15.

A release informs that the Vice President of India accepted the Sikkim visit invitation extended by Chief Minister P.S. Golay during a call on at his official residence, New Delhi Thursday morning. Golay was accompanied by Lok Sabha MP Indra Hang Subba, Chief Minister’s secretary S.D. Dhakal and Resident Commissioner A.K. Chand.

The Chief Minister extended his invitation to the Vice President to visit Sikkim in March. The Vice President accepted the invitation and said he will visit Sikkim from March 14 to 15.

The Vice President was all praise for the effort with which the Chief Minister has taken the State forward with zeal and vigor after forming the government last year.

He was also vocal about how Sikkim has been exemplary in working towards safeguarding ecological balance and environmental protection without compromising on overall development, the IPR release mentions.

Golay expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards the Vice President and also informed him about the award won by the State of Sikkim recently in the field of tourism. He also informed how the footfall of tourists in Sikkim, both domestic and international, has shot up in the last one year. Further, the Chief Minister also discussed in detail about various issues of Sikkim with the Vice President, the IPR release mentions.

Source: The Sentinel