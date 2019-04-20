Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 20 Apr 2019

Northeast Today

Vicky Kaushal Injured While Filming An Action Scene

Vicky Kaushal Injured While Filming An Action Scene
April 20
12:02 2019
NET Bureau

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has been shooting in Gujarat for an upcoming horror film, has reportedly injured himself while shooting for an action sequence. The Masaan actor has fractured his cheekbone and gotten 13 stitches.

The actor was rushed to the hospital while shooting for the unnamed Bhanu Pratap Singh film. The actor is also all set to star in a film by his Uri: The Surgical Strike director, Aditya Dhar. The actor will also be seen with Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Karan Johar’s Takht.

 

Source: The Quint

0 Comments

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
