Sat, 13 May 2017

Video: Army Destroys Pakistani Bunker Along LoC

May 08
16:22 2017
A widely-circulated video on social media on Monday shows a Pakistani bunker along the Line of Control being destroyed by an anti-tank guided missile fired by the Indian Army.

Reports said that a Sikh regiment unit of the Indian army destroyed a Pakistani bunker near the LoC in less than 60 seconds.

But reports differ on the timing and exact location of the attack. While some reports suggest that the operation was undertaken in April, another claims that this was the Indian security forces’ response to Pakistani atrocities in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Watch the video here:

Last week, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had indicated Indian forces will retaliate following the mutilation of the bodies of two soldiers by Pakistan but declined to specify details.

