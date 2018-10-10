Vijay Goel Inaugurates Online Assurances Monitoring System

NET Bureau

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Statistics & Programme Implementation, Vijay Goel on Wednesday inaugurated the Online Assurances Monitoring System (OAMS), developed by the Union Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs. This system has made the information regarding assurances given on the floor of the Houses of Parliament paper less and available in digital format.

Different Ministers, while giving replies to questions or making statements in Parliament, give assurances on the floor of the House. The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs culls out such assurances from the proceedings of the House, based on the guidelines for this purpose, and sends the extract of those assurances to the concerned Ministries for their fulfillment.

With the inauguration of the OAMS, all assurances being culled out by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs through e-Office would be reflected on this system and various Ministries/Departments, Lok Sabha Secretariat and Rajya Sabha Secretariat would communicate for all purposes through this system. This would encompass various actions related to Parliamentary Assurances including sending implementation reports, request for dropping, request for extension and decision thereon. Here after, physical communication would not be accepted.

A number of problems arise in the process of fulfillment of assurances due to human factors and non-compliance of guidelines, making the process less transparent. Three different modules in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs were respectively running, leading to mismatch of data. Hence, the need arose for an online assurances monitoring system to track the exact status of pending assurances and expedite their fulfillment.

Based on suggestions received from the officers of different Ministries/Departments and officers of Rajya Sabha Secretariat and Lok Sabha Secretariat, above software has been developed by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs keeping in view the existing guidelines and prevailing practices.The Ministry also undertook a capacity building exercise by imparting training on operation of this software to 84 nodal officers of various Ministries/Departments on 24.4.2018 and 01.05.2018. IDs and passwords were provided to these nodal officers during training.

Since 2007, a total of 26,830 assurances given by the Ministers on the floor of the Houses were culled out by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, out of which 21,439 assurances have been fulfilled and 1,903 have been dropped, leaving a total of 3,488 assurances still pending for compliance. Information regarding OAMS, including data and figures, is available on the web portal oams.nic.in.

During the inauguration of OAMS, SN Tripathi, Secretary (Parliamentary Affairs), along with other officers of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, officers from Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Lok Sabha Secretariat and different Ministries/Departments the Government of India were present.

SOURCE: PIB