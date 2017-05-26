Vijay Goel Promises Aizawl FC Funds to Build New Stadium

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday met Robert Royte, president of the new I-League champions Aizawl FC, and promised him funds to build a new stadium in the hill town.

During the meeting, Royte told the minister that whereas Aizawl FC is all set to play Asia level league in the coming season, absence of a standard football stadium in the state for hosting international matches has become the concern of the people of Mizoram.

The minister told Royte that in recognition of Aizawl FC’s success, he would soon give funds to the state government of Mizoram to construct a stadium.

On the issue of merger of I-League and ISL, Goel advised Royte to sit together with other I-League clubs and come to him with a congrete proposal.

