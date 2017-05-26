Fri, 26 May 2017

Northeast Today

Vijay Goel Promises Aizawl FC Funds to Build New Stadium

Vijay Goel Promises Aizawl FC Funds to Build New Stadium
May 26
13:47 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Sports Minister Vijay Goel on Thursday met Robert Royte, president of the new I-League champions Aizawl FC, and promised him funds to build a new stadium in the hill town.

During the meeting, Royte told the minister that whereas Aizawl FC is all set to play Asia level league in the coming season, absence of a standard football stadium in the state for hosting international matches has become the concern of the people of Mizoram.

The minister told Royte that in recognition of Aizawl FC’s success, he would soon give funds to the state government of Mizoram to construct a stadium.

On the issue of merger of I-League and ISL, Goel advised Royte to sit together with other I-League clubs and come to him with a congrete proposal.

-PTI

Tags
Aizawl FCI-League ChampionsRobert Royte
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.