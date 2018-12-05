Vijay Mallya Ready to Repay 100% Amount to Banks

NET Bureau

Vijay Mallya has offered to repay 100 percent of the principal amount of the loan to the banks urging them to accept it.

Vijay Mallya in a series of tweets, wrote, “Airlines struggling financially partly becoz of high ATF prices. Kingfisher was a fab airline that faced the highest ever crude prices of $ 140/barrel. Losses mounted and that’s where Banks money went. I have offered to repay 100 % of the Principal amount to them. Please take it.”

Vijay Mallya also expressed anguish over him being tagged as a defaulter asking to be given a hearing and a fair treatment.

Vijay Mallya further tweeted, “Politicians and Media are constantly talking loudly about my being a defaulter who has run away with PSU Bank money. All this is false. Why don’t I get fair treatment and the same loud noise about my comprehensive settlement offer before the Karnataka High Court. Sad.”

He wrote, “For three decades running India’s largest alcoholic beverage group, we contributed thousands of crores to the State exchequers. Kingfisher Airlines also contributed handsomely to the States. Sad loss of the finest Airline but still I offer to pay Banks so no loss. Please take it.”

Source: Zee News

Image Credit: The Live Mirror