Vijaya Eastwood: A Global Woman Entrepreneur from Northeast

NET Bureau, Kingson Chingakham

Vijaya Eastwood is a dynamic entrepreneur with a vision to create new and innovative businesses. She was born in Kohima to Manipuri parents. She then moved to Manipur when she was 6 years.With over a decade of experience in fashion, lifestyle and service industry, Vijaya founded CribLife Lifestyle, India’s premier lifestyle management and concierge service.

Though she grew up in the humble states of the northeast, she moved to Delhi for her schooling at a very early age. She has since then been on a wanderlust mission, working for companies in various roles in India and abroad, now she is back to finding her roots and has discovered her inner calling while being an entrepreneur with varies interests and passions.

Astounding career

Vijaya is also the Director of New Call India, a KPO and the Director of Phontra Private Limited ,a technology start up. She is passionate about supporting entrepreneurship in the North East region and has also founded an organic food company called Nearth showcasing and promoting the best products sourced from the region. She has also conceptualized and successfully organised ‘Run: Raise: Respond’; a charity run to support and inspire entrepreneurs in the North East region.Depending on the work requirement, she plans her stay in India and the United Kingdom (UK).

Vijaya has a diverse portfolio with her experience ranging from being a core part of the fashion industry to being one of the best BPO trainers in India and UK. She started working in the UK for companies like Levis, Gasoline, Inditech and Studio 21. Her role as a leader of the merchandizing head gave her immense experience in this particular field. Later, she came back to India and started her own company that was aimed at providing services to train and mentor young individuals to become call center professionals.

How did it begin?

Her streak of entrepreneurship was witnessed back then when she took the lead to head the training and later became a bridge between companies in India and the UK, which were keen to hire well-trained professionals for their BPO from her company. Her networking and marketing skills made her popular amongst the founders and CEO’s of the companies she was dealing with. She was constantlytravelling and exploring opportunities in India and the UK.There was also a time when she tried her hands at the real estate where she renovated handpicked properties, added her personal design touch and later sold them off as holiday homes or gave them away on lease or rent.

Being a liaison between the UK and India helped her gain access to the market in no time, she became adept at helping people with her consulting skills, whether it was corporate or otherwise. She discovered herself to be a resource provider with ample experience to become a concierge service for HNI’s and wealthy individuals. This was the time when the idea of Crib-life struck her and she dived into it with full spirit to grow the brand and make it the best luxury concierge service India and the world has witnessed.

Challenges

Talking about the challenges, Viajaya said, “Hiring is the biggest challenge as the quality of your staff defines the quality of your work. The business works on the strength of the knowledge and the experience of your team. Since Crib Life aims to redefine lifestyle requirements for our clients, the staffs also need to understand the nature of this work first headedly. However such employees aren’t necessarily hard working and the challenge lies in constantly motivating them and encouraging them to go great lengths to create exceptional experiences with the help of their networking and marketing skills”.

Words for the aspiring entrepreneurs

There have been many centrally sponsored schemes and projects to promote self-employment and entrepreneurship in the region.But unfortunately, the women in the region have failed to get good opportunities due to lack of awareness. Vijaya said, “Northeast India has really evolved and I am proud to see women and men alike venturing into the field of entrepreneurship like never before. With better tax incentives, it is now, that we can use the talent of the people and help them grow themselves as professionals and even prospective entrepreneurs”.

She further said, “Women of the Northeast region have been on the forefront since time immemorial and with the change of scenario and the work environment today, what we witness is nothing short of exemplary. Like in other parts of India, northeastern states too need to encourage their women to make way for entrepreneurship and discover their inner passions and start acting upon them with vigor. By providing special incentives and tax concessions to women-led businesses, the government can really help the women break the shackles of conservatism. Also, it’s imperative that the state creates a conducive and supportive environment for women to encourage them and help them set up their businesses with ease. What we desire is not leniency and discrimination against others, but more support from the economy to make the entrepreneurship accessible and women-friendly”.

Vijaya advised the aspiring entrepreneurs to be prepared to take and face any kind of risks.She has asked to give the best possible efforts and maintain focus.The first small steps might be tough, but these are the moments that one will cherish in future.